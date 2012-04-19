LONDON, April 19 The euro retreated from a session high against the dollar on Thursday after Spain auctioned two- and 10-year bonds with good bid to cover ratios, paring gains as the auction failed to alleviate concerns about Spain's long-term fiscal outlook.

The common currency briefly rose to $1.3166 on trading platform EBS, from around $1.3151 beforehand. It soon pared gains to last trade almost flat on the day at $1.3129.

German Bund futures were last flat on the day at 140.36, erasing earlier losses with one analyst citing the fact the auction was priced below the secondary market.

(Reporting by Nia Williams and Kirsten Donovan)