LONDON, April 25 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday to hit a fresh session high on reported buying by corporates, amid a broadly weaker dollar environment ahead of the conclusion a U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting.

The single currency rose to $1.3237 on trading platform EBS. Some traders also said news that Germany supported the Euroepan Central Bank plans to return to a "normal mode" of monetary policy also supported the euro.