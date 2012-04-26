LONDON, April 26 The euro hit a session low against the dollar on Thursday, retreating from an earlier three-week high, on reported hedge fund selling and weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment data.

The euro fell to $1.32008, according to EBS data, marking a fall of 0.15 percent on the day. It dropped below the 55-hour moving average around $1.3202 and could target the 100-hour moving average around $1.3188.

The euro earlier rose as high as $1.32635. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)