US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON, April 26 The euro hit a session low against the dollar on Thursday, retreating from an earlier three-week high, on reported hedge fund selling and weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment data.
The euro fell to $1.32008, according to EBS data, marking a fall of 0.15 percent on the day. It dropped below the 55-hour moving average around $1.3202 and could target the 100-hour moving average around $1.3188.
The euro earlier rose as high as $1.32635. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 President Donald Trump's order on financial regulations issued on Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on potential regulatory and legislative reforms in 120 days, a White House official said.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Key world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities near record highs, amid data showing the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.