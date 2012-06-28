BRIEF-Agility Health says Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG $1,089,928.10
* Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG a total of $1,089,928.10
LONDON, June 28 The euro reversed gains to turn negative against the dollar on Thursday after a German government source said an EU summit would produce no detailed decisions, and benchmark Spanish government bond yields rose above 7 percent.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2449 on trading platform EBS, with traders expecting supporting bids around this week's low near $1.2441.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
* Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG a total of $1,089,928.10
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once in a generation founder."