LONDON, July 2 The euro hit a session low below $1.26 against the dollar on Monday, with investors cautious about the single currency after Finland said it aimed to block the euro zone's ESM rescue fund from buying debt in the secondary market.

The euro fell around 0.5 percent on the day to $1.25981 after triggering reported stop loss orders at $1.2610. Market players reported further stops at $1.2580. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)