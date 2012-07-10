LONDON, July 10 The euro fell to a five-week low versus the yen on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance minister offered little sign of progress in tackling the region's debt crisis, fanning demand for safe haven currencies.

The euro fell 0.7 percent against the yen to hit 97.32 yen, its lowest level since early June.

The dollar also came under pressure against the Japanese currency, falling 0.4 percent to 79.23 yen after triggering reported stop loss orders at 79.35. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)