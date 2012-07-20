LONDON, July 20 The euro fell broadly on Friday and European equities extended losses after Spain's Valencia region said it will seek central government help to repay debt.

The euro hit a session low against the dollar of $1.21903, from around $1.2233 beforehand.

The single currency also hit record lows against the higher-yielding Australian dollar at A$1.1727 and the Canadian dollar at C$1.2310.

The FTSEurofirst 300 extended lossts to 0.7 percent, hitting a session low of 1,056.61 points. Spain's IBEX index hit its lowest in over five weeks at 6,441 points, down 2.8 percent on the day. (Reporting by London Markets team; editing by Jessica Mortimer)