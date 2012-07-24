LONDON, July 24 The euro fell after a
weaker-than-expected German purchasing managers' survey showed
private sector activity in Europe's largest country contracting
for a third straight month, increasing concerns about euro zone
economic weakness.
Germany's flash manufacturing PMI fell to 43.3 in July, well
below forecasts for 45.3, while services PMI was also below
forecasts at 49.7. The data followed French
manufacturing PMI which was also well below forecasts.
The euro fell to around $1.2104 from $1.2121 before
the data, coming close to the day's low at $1.2103.
More falls would see it target Monday's two-year low of
$1.2067.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)