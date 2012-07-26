Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
LONDON, July 26 The euro and European shares rose on Thursday and German Bund futures fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.
The euro turned positive on the day versus the dollar to hit a session high of $1.2177, from around $1.2130 before the comments.
The FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains, rising 0.3 percent to 1,021.14 points by 1014 GMT.
German Bund futures turned negative. The Bund gave up the day's gains to stand down 11 ticks on the day at 144.58. (Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real gained on Tuesday to its strongest level in more than a year and a half, following a rise in capital inflows and after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause.