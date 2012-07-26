LONDON, July 26 The euro and European shares rose on Thursday and German Bund futures fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

The euro turned positive on the day versus the dollar to hit a session high of $1.2177, from around $1.2130 before the comments.

The FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains, rising 0.3 percent to 1,021.14 points by 1014 GMT.

German Bund futures turned negative. The Bund gave up the day's gains to stand down 11 ticks on the day at 144.58. (Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Jessica Mortimer)