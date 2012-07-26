LONDON, July 26 The euro rose broadly on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, prompting investors who had earlier bet against the single currency to cut out of those positions.

The euro rose more than 1 percent on the day versus the dollar to $1.2288 on trading platform EBS, after triggering stop loss buy orders around $1.2240-50, traders said.

The single currency also rose more than 1 percent against the safe haven Japanese yen, to 96.121 yen.

The safe haven U.S. currency came under broad pressure, falling 1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.97729 francs .

Better investor appetite to take on risk boosted demand for the growth-correlated Australian dollar, which climbed more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.0415.

Sterling rose 1 percent on the day to a near one-week high of $1.5650. But it lagged the euro's gains and the common currency was slightly higher on the day at 78.485 pence . (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)