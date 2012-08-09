BRIEF-Seacoast says public offering of 7.75 mln common shares priced at $22.25/shr
* Says public offering of 7.75 million common shares priced at $22.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 9 The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a week against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as optimism that policymakers will take bold decisions to stem the euro zone debt crisis waned.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.22985 on trading platform EBS with stop-loss orders cited at $1.2290 likely to be the next target, traders said. Earlier in the session eastern European investors were cited as sellers.
The euro was also down 0.6 percent against the Japanese yen at 96.40. (reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
* COPsync announces $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.3 percent in January from December, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.