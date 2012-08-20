LONDON Aug 20 The euro fell against the dollar and the yen on Monday after a German Finance Ministry official said they were not aware of any plans by the European Central Bank to target bond spreads.

The euro fell to $1.2338 on trading platform EBS from around $1.2352 before the comments, still slightly higher on the day. The common currency also fell to 98.14 yen after the comments from around 98.30 yen.

Germany's weekly Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday the European Central Bank was considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of a struggling euro zone country's bonds.

Traders said the report had been lending some support to the euro.