LONDON Aug 28 The euro rose to a session high
and moved closer to recent peaks against the dollar on Tuesday,
after the European Central Bank said that its chief Mario Draghi
will not be attending this weekend's Jackson Hole symposium.
The dollar was also hurt by a media report which flagged the
risks of a U.S. downgrade, traders said.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.2562 on trading
platform EBS, up from around $1.2540 before news emerged that
Draghi was not going to attend the Jackson Hole conference due
to a heavy workload. It struck a seven-week high of $1.2590 on
Aug 23.
"There's talk of a downgrade for the U.S., although we
haven't seen anything concrete on that yet," said a London-based
FX trader, who also cited buying by Middle East investors that
triggered stops at $1.2555-60.
Another trader said the news that Draghi was not attending
the Jackson Hole conference also kept a bid on the euro.