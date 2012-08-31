LONDON Aug 31 The euro hit an eight-week high
against the dollar on Friday and Bund futures extended losses
after comments from ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure
added to expectations the central bank will buy peripheral debt
to tackle the euro zone crisis.
The euro rose to $1.2595, its highest level since
early July. Traders said stop loss orders around last week's
high of $1.2590 helped fuel euro gains and cited more stops
above a barrier at $1.26.
The dollar also fell to an eight-week low against the Swiss
franc of 0.9532 francs.
German debt futures extended the day's losses to 98
ticks, hitting a session low of 143.17.
"It's more noise, but it's the end of the week, the end of
the month and if you were long, at the margin that maybe enough
to take some profits," a bond trader said, referring to Coeure's
comments.