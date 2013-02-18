BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
LONDON Feb 18 The euro turned positive against the dollar on Monday, cutting earlier losses, with traders reporting demand from an Asian central bank and a separate large buy order in euro/yen that dragged the euro broadly higher.
The euro rose to $1.3375 to trade up around 0.1 percent on the day, up from $1.3335 at 0920 GMT.
The rise came as the euro extended gains against the yen and broke above reported stop loss buy orders at 125.70 yen, traders said.
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.