LONDON Feb 21 The euro fell sharply against the
yen on Thursday hurt by sluggish euro zone economic data and as
investors bought more liquid currencies and sold riskier assets
like stocks on doubts whether the Federal Reserve will ease
monetary policy further.
The euro fell 1.35 percent to a three-week low of 122.52 yen
on trading platform EBS and its lowest level since
Jan. 30.
Signs that Fed policymakers were becoming increasingly
reluctant to continue aggressive monetary easing, revealed in
the minutes of the last policy meeting, had sparked a worldwide
selloff in riskier assets.
As a result, the yen, which is bought during economic
uncertainty, rose against most currencies, including the dollar
.