BRIEF-African Gold Group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan
* African gold group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan & corporate update
LONDON Feb 22 The euro pared gains against the dollar on Friday after the European Commission forecast the euro zone economy would shrink again in 2013.
The euro dropped to $1.3200, from $1.3220 before the EU Commission data. It retreated from an earlier session high of $1.3246 hit after better-than-expected German Ifo data.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, March 6 Publicity about both the recent Academy Awards and Wall Street hung over a Manhattan courtroom on Monday as lawyers struggled to find jurors to decide whether PricewaterhouseCoopers helped cause the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a commodity brokerage once headed by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.