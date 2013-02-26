BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Feb 26 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as some investors and speculators bought the common currency back after it tumbled to a seven-week low earlier on fears of a political deadlock in Italy.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.3119 and was up 0.4 percent on the day against the dollar. Traders said a U.S. investment bank was the main buyer of the euro and cited stop-loss orders above $1.3120 which was close to its 100-day moving average of $1.3123.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates