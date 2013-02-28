BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
LONDON Feb 28 The euro extended losses to fall to a session low versus the dollar on Thursday as political uncertainty in Italy and renewed fears of a debt crisis drove some investors to sell the currency.
The single currency fell to as low as $1.30965, and was down 0.3 percent on the day with hedge funds cited as main sellers of the pair earlier in the day. Near-term support was cited at $1.3018, the low hit on Feb. 26.
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock