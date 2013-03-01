LONDON, March 1 The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Friday, hurt by poor euro zone economic data and concerns about Italian political gridlock and looming U.S. budget cuts.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.3013, its lowest since early January, with reported selling by macro investors. Support was expected around the 2013 low of $1.2998, with an options barrier cited at $1.30.