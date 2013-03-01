LONDON, March 1 The euro fell to a new 2013 low on Friday as concerns about Italy, poor euro zone economic data and worries over looming U.S. budget cuts pushed the single currency through reported options barriers at $1.30.

The euro fell 0.5 percent on the day to $1.29855, its lowest level since Dec. 11. Traders said stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break of $1.30. More options barriers were cited at $1.2950.