BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON May 3 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the market was over interpreting recent comments about possible negative interest rates.
The euro was up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3102, climbing from around $1.3072 before the comments, although offers to sell at around $1.3115/20 are likely to check gains.
The single currency came under pressure on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates