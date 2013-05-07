BRIEF-S&P says Kansas supreme court ruling on increasing school funding puts more pressure on state budget
* Kansas supreme court ruling on increasing school funding puts more pressure on the state budget
LONDON May 8 Euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after German industrial orders data beat expectations.
The single currency rose 0.2 percent to $1.3111 from $1.3077 after data showed industrial orders in the euro zone's largest economy grew by 2.2 percent in March, compared to a forecast of a fall of 0.5 percent.
Support for the euro is cited at its 55-day moving average of $1.3021 and reported option expiries at $1.3100, could keep the currency pinned at that level, traders said.
* Kansas supreme court ruling on increasing school funding puts more pressure on the state budget
* French yields nudge up after Juppe says no presidential bid
WASHINGTON, March 6 Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the $65 billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany was "one of the most difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions were needed to reduce it outside of European Union restrictions.