LONDON May 15 The euro fell to a six-week low
against a buoyant dollar on Wednesday, hurt by
worse-than-expected German and French gross domestic product
(GDP) data, which kept alive chances of more monetary easing by
the European Central Bank.
The euro fell to $1.2897 on trading platform EBS, its
lowest level since early April. It has lost over 2 percent on
the year against the dollar.
The dollar rose to a fresh 4-1/2 year high against
the yen of 102.46 yen, with traders citing an option barrier at
102.50 yen.
The dollar also hit a 9-month high against the Swiss franc
, gaining to 0.9686 francs, its highest since August 2012.
The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 11-month low
of $0.9873.