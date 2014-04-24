NYSE Arca says systems normal after technical issue
NEW YORK, March 21 NYSE Arca said on Tuesday that all systems were functioning normally after a technical issue in the prior session prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
LONDON, April 24 The euro gave up gains against the dollar on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi flagged the bank could make asset purchases to ward off the threat of disinflation.
Draghi added that undue tightening of monetary conditions could lead to negative deposit rates.
The euro fell to $1.3815 after his comments from around $1.3835 beforehand, leaving it unchanged on the day.
Earlier, the euro had edged up to hit the day's high of $1.38435 after a better-than-expected German IFO survey.
LONDON, March 21 Britain said on Tuesday it would do whatever it takes to pursue anyone abusing its financial system, promising that regulators would look into allegations made in media reports that London's banks were used in a global money laundering scheme.
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate