LONDON May 13 The euro fell to its lowest in a
month against the dollar on Tuesday, while Bund futures rose
along with stocks with traders citing a media report that the
Bundesbank would back a rate cut, if needed, by the European
Central Bank.
The Dow Jones report, which quoted an unnamed source, said
that the Bundesbank was also willing to back a negative rate on
bank deposits and purchases of packaged bank loans if needed to
keep inflation from staying too low.
The euro fell past support at its 100-day moving average of
$1.3740 to $1.3715, down 0.3 percent on the day and its
lowest since April 7.
German Bund futures rose to a day's high of 145.08
after the comments, to trade 31 ticks up on the day.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
slightly extended its gains, up 0.2 percent at 1,367.09 points.
(Reporting by London Markets team; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)