LONDON Oct 16 The euro skidded to a fresh
11-month low against the safe-haven yen on Thursday as euro zone
peripheral bonds came under pressure and as global growth
worries sent investors in search of refuge.
The euro fell 1 percent against the Japanese currency to
134.36 yen on trading platform EBS. Against the
dollar, the euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.2720.
The moves came as Greek 10-year bond yields rose by one
percentage point, on mounting worries over the likelihood of
early elections in Greece next year and a risky plan to leave
the bailout programme a year ahead of time.
German 10-year Bund yields, meanwhile, fell to a record low
of 0.716 percent as investors sought safe havens to park their
money in.
The euro's drop also saw a rise in implied volatility -- a
gauge of how sharp swings are likely to be. The euro/dollar
one-month implied vol rose to 8.15 percent, its
highest level since Sept. 2013, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Anirban Nag)