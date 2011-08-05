NEW YORK Aug 5 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Friday, hitting session highs as it benefited from steady risk appetite following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

The euro rose as high as $1.42250 EUR=EBS and was last at at $1.42140, up 0.9 percent. This week though, the euro was down more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)