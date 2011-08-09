NEW YORK Aug 9 The euro plunged to a fresh
all-time low against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, dropping 3
percent, with traders on high alert for any intervention from
the Swiss National Bank to weaken a surging Swiss currency.
The euro fell as low as 1.03550 francs EURCHF=EBS on
trading platform EBS and was last at 1.03880, down 3.0 percent
on the day. The single euro currency was on track for its
biggest one day loss against the franc since December 2008.
The next key short-term target for euro bears is around
1.0300 francs and below that, the 1.0164 level comes into
focus, traders said.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)