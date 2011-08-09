NEW YORK Aug 9 The euro plunged to a fresh all-time low against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, dropping 3 percent, with traders on high alert for any intervention from the Swiss National Bank to weaken a surging Swiss currency.

The euro fell as low as 1.03550 francs EURCHF=EBS on trading platform EBS and was last at 1.03880, down 3.0 percent on the day. The single euro currency was on track for its biggest one day loss against the franc since December 2008.

The next key short-term target for euro bears is around 1.0300 francs and below that, the 1.0164 level comes into focus, traders said.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)