NEW YORK Aug 15 The U.S. dollar fell to a session low against the euro on Monday after data showed foreigners were net sellers of all U.S. assets in June for a second straight month.

Overseas investors also bought the fewest long-term securities in more than two years, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed. For more on TICs data, see [ID:nN1E77E05A]

The euro rose as high as $1.43894 on trading platform EBS EBS=EBS after the data. It was last at $1.4381, up 0.9 percent on the day. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)