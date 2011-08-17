NEW YORK Aug 17 The euro rose to a session peak against the dollar on Wednesday on electronic trading platform EBS on broad dollar weakness amid concerns about a weakening global economy and the lack of a clear solution to the European debt crisis.

The euro rose as high as $1.4518 on EBS JPY=EBS, up 0.7 percent on the day. It last traded at $1.4506.

The Australian dollar also rose to a session peak against the U.S. dollar at US$1.0601 on Reuters Dealing AUD=D4, while the New Zealand dollar climbed to a session peak of US$0.8424 NZD=D4. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)