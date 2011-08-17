BRIEF-China's Jan yuan-denominated exports rise 15.9 pct, imports up 25.2 pct
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 17 The euro rose to a session peak against the dollar on Wednesday on electronic trading platform EBS on broad dollar weakness amid concerns about a weakening global economy and the lack of a clear solution to the European debt crisis.
The euro rose as high as $1.4518 on EBS JPY=EBS, up 0.7 percent on the day. It last traded at $1.4506.
The Australian dollar also rose to a session peak against the U.S. dollar at US$1.0601 on Reuters Dealing AUD=D4, while the New Zealand dollar climbed to a session peak of US$0.8424 NZD=D4. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.