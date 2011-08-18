UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
NEW YORK Aug 18 The euro fell further against the U.S. dollar to hit a session low in early New York trade on Thursday.
The euro dropped as low as $1.43360 on trading platform EBS, breaking below support in the $1.4350 area. It last traded at $1.4342 EUR=, down 0.6 percent on the day. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement