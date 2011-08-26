NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday while the dollar rose to its highest against the Swiss franc in almost a month after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues to further Fed action on stimulating the economy.

Speaking at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Bernanke said the recovery from crisis was much less robust than hoped but while the central bank was prepared to employ tools as needed to promote a stronger U.S. recovery he offered no definitive actions. [ID:nW1E7JM00N]

Sentiment on any action if any, had swung back and forth ahead of the speech. Additional liquidity was expected to hurt the dollar.

The euro was last at $1.43867, little changed on the day, according to electronic trading platform EBS. EUR=EBS after falling to $1.4352.

The dollar rose to a session high against the Swiss franc on EBS at 0.80306 francs CHF=EBS, the highest since July 29. It last traded at 0.80001.

The dollar was last down 0.8 percent against the yen at 76.825 yen on EBS JPY=EBS well of the session low of 76.50 yen. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)