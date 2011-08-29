NEW YORK Aug 29 The euro extended its rally against the Swiss franc to hit a session high in early trade on Monday.

The euro rose as high as 1.1900 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on trading platform EBS and was last up 1.7 percent at 1.1891 francs.

The Swiss franc has come under pressure after Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX threatened on Friday to charge a fee on deposits in a bid to discourage investors from hoarding the safe-haven currency.

The euro also got a boost after data showing U.S. consumer spending rebounded strongly in July encouraged appetite for risk. It hit a New York session high versus the dollar at $1.45393 EUR=EBS.