NEW YORK Aug 29 The euro extended its rally
against the Swiss franc to hit a session high in early trade on
Monday.
The euro rose as high as 1.1900 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS
on trading platform EBS and was last up 1.7 percent at 1.1891
francs.
The Swiss franc has come under pressure after Swiss bank
UBS UBSN.VX threatened on Friday to charge a fee on deposits
in a bid to discourage investors from hoarding the safe-haven
currency.
The euro also got a boost after data showing U.S. consumer
spending rebounded strongly in July encouraged appetite for
risk. It hit a New York session high versus the dollar at
$1.45393 EUR=EBS.
