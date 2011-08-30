NEW YORK Aug 30 The U.S. dollar trimmed gains against the euro in afternoon trade on Tuesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's Aug. 9 meeting.

The euro briefly recovered as high as $1.44384 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, compared with around $1.4420 earlier. It last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.4435.