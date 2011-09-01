NEW YORK, Sept 1 The euro extended its losses against the dollar to trade 1 percent lower on Thursday, reversing a small bounce made after the release of U.S. ISM manufacturing data.

The euro fell about 1 percent to a low of $1.42297 on trading platform EBS, off a New York session peak of $1.4315 set immediately after the ISM data. It was last at $1.4244.

"You had the knee-jerk reaction on the better-than-expected ISM manufacturing," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "Then we got a look at the underlying sub-components and there were not nearly as bright as the headline index number."

That helped limit risk appetite and saw the euro turn around, he said. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)