NEW YORK, Sept 2 The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Friday, recouping losses made after the release of U.S. August employment data.

The euro rose to $1.42882 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last up 0.1 percent at $1.4271. It had fallen as low as $1.4228 after a report showing U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August.