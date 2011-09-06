NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro extended declines against the dollar to hit its lowest in eight weeks on Tuesday, breaking below key technical levels.

The euro fell as low as $1.3972 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since July 13. It was last at $1.3990, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Earlier, the euro fell below its 200-day moving average, currently located $1.4015.

Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey, said traders were trying to push the downside in euro/dollar as London trading came to a close. The next key level to watch is $1.3960.

Traders also cited dollar buying across the board.

The dollar climbed to a fresh session high of 0.8600 Swiss franc CHF=EBS on EBS and was last at 0.8583 franc, up 9.1 percent on the day.

"The dollar is bid across the board," Dolan said. "This is a story of investors seeking real safety and they are buying the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries. The dollar is currently under a safe-haven glow." (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)