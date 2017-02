NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro accelerated its fall on Thursday, sliding to two-month lows against the dollar as European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said growth risks in the euro zone economy have shifted to the downside.

That wasn't the case a month ago when he perceived the growth risks as more balanced. For his comments, click on [ID:nFAT007245].

Traders said stop losses were triggered below $1.3970, with the euro falling to $1.39430 EUR=EBS on trading plaform EBS, its lowest since July 12. It was last at $1.39720, down 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)