NEW YORK, Sept 9 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Friday after sources said ECB Executive Board Member Juergen Stark will step down from his post because of a conflict over the central bank's controversial bond-buying program.

The euro fell as low as $1.3780 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, the lowest since mid-March. It was last at $1.3789, down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)