NEW YORK, Sept 9 The euro accelerated its losses against the dollar to briefly trade below $1.37 on Friday.

The euro fell as low as $1.36970 on trading platform EBS EUR=EBS, its weakest since Feb. 23. It was last at $1.3706, down 1.3 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)