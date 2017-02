NEW YORK Oct 3 The dollar trimmed gains versus the euro on Monday after data showed U.S. factory activity expanded faster than expected in September.

The euro traded as high as $1.3335 after the release of the data compared with $1.3315 earlier. It was last at $1.3320 EUR=EBS, still down 0.5 percent on the day.

A separate report showed U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in August. [ID:nCAT005524] (Editing by James Dalgleish)