NEW YORK Oct 3 The euro extended its losses against the U.S. dollar to trade 1 percent lower on Monday on mounting worries about a possible Greek debt default and its likely impact on the European banking sector.

The euro fell as low as $1.32372 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, a fresh 8-1/2-month low. It was last down 1 percent at $1.32535.

The dollar gained versus most major currencies except the yen. It rose 1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.91823 franc CHF=EBS. (Editing by James Dalgleish)