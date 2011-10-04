NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro slightly pared gains versus the dollar on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said he expects "very moderate" growth in the second half of the year with risks to the downside.

For details, see [ID:nFAT007250]

The euro fell as low as $1.31942 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS after Trichet spoke and last traded at $1.3202, up 0.2 percent on the day., It had hit a near nine-month low of $1.31450 earlier in the global session.

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday and investors will closely watch if the central bank signals a move to ease monetary policy to support the euro zone economy through the debt storm.