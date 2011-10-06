NEW YORK Oct 6 The euro pared losses against the dollar, rising back above $1.33 in volatile trade on Thursday.

The euro rose as high as $1.3320 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last at $1.3302, still down 0.3 percent on the day.

The move in the euro followed the European Central Bank's decision to keep rates on hold at 1.5 percent.

In a press conference following the rate meeting, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said the central bank sees "intensified" threats to the euro zone economy and will provide struggling banks with longer-term liquidity to ward off a new credit crunch. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)