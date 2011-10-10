NEW YORK Oct 10 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar and the yen on Monday as optimism about fresh efforts to confront the euro zone debt crisis spurred investors to embrace risk.

The euro rose to a New York session high of $1.3658 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3648, up 2 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro rose to a session high of 104.76 EURJPY=. It last traded at 104.72, up 2 percent on the day.

After a weekend meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised to present a plan before a G20 summit in early November to shore up euro zone banks, settle the Greek debt crisis and help growth in Europe.

Wall Street stocks .SPX traded 2 percent higher while safe-haven U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR fell. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)