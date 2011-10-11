RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
NEW YORK Oct 11 The euro traded positive against the dollar and hit a New York session high on Tuesday after outgoing European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet said the euro zone common currency is "evidently not in danger" and is a "credible and stable currency."
Trichet also said the ECB's crisis-fighting measures do not increase risks of prices rising faster.
The euro rose to a peak of $1.3666 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS and was last at $1.3658, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.