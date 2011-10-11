NEW YORK Oct 11 The euro traded positive against the dollar and hit a New York session high on Tuesday after outgoing European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet said the euro zone common currency is "evidently not in danger" and is a "credible and stable currency."

Trichet also said the ECB's crisis-fighting measures do not increase risks of prices rising faster.

The euro rose to a peak of $1.3666 EUR=EBS on electronic platform EBS and was last at $1.3658, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)