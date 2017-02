NEW YORK Oct 13 The dollar extended gains against the euro on Thursday after U.S. data showed new claims for unemployment benefits nudged lower last week.

The data pointed to a modest improvement in the labor market at the start of the fourth quarter. For story, [ID:nOAT004879]

The euro EUR= last traded at $1.3734, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. It traded at $1.3742 prior to the release of the data.

In the previous session, the euro had touched its highest level since Sept 16