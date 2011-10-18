BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
NEW YORK Oct 18 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sharp drop, as reduced hopes of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis and a warning over France's sovereign credit rating prompted investors to keep selling the currency.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.36658 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS after going as low as $1.3655. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes