NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday after a report that the German government had not ruled out a postponement of the EU summit planned for this Sunday to grapple with the euro zone debt crisis.

For more see [ID:nL5E7LK421].

The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3732 EUR=, surrendering earlier gains, according to Reuters data.

The dollar also cut gains against the yen though it was last up 0.1 percent at 76.87 yen JPY=. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)